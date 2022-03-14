Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 5,844 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 256,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,276 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

