Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Invests $215,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 29.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.0% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 312,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 11,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 74,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

NYSE:CVS opened at $102.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

