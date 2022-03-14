Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $52.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $55.67.

