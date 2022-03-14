Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

