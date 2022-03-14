Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys 1,991 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,591.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 416,918 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 823.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 130,839 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after buying an additional 105,688 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 921.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 107,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 97,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $4,606,000.

Shares of PBW opened at $59.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.33.

