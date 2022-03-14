Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Reduced by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.1% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.25. The company had a trading volume of 342,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $385.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.29. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

