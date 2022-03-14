Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.89

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 120899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

