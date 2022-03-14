VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $59.11 on Monday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $66.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 127.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter.

