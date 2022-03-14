VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $59.11 on Monday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $66.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
