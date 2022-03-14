Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.74. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $46.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30.

In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at $16,962,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter worth $5,120,000. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.