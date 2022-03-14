Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.74. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $46.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30.

In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at $16,962,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter worth $5,120,000. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

