Veriti Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Anthem by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Anthem by 54.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,319 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Anthem by 17.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Anthem by 2.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Anthem by 13.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded down $3.66 on Monday, reaching $461.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $335.20 and a 12-month high of $478.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.43. The stock has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

