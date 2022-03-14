Veriti Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.5% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 318,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $85,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 118,242 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,697,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.30. 173,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,735. The firm has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $211.42 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

