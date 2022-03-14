Veriti Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.29.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $98.78. 598,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,678,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.