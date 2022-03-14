Veriti Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Veriti Management LLC cut its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SQM traded down $2.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.00. 44,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,037. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $79.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

