Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $5,787,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,206.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 149,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,999,000 after buying an additional 139,464 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $11.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $654.12. 17,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,840. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $451.60 and a one year high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $617.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total value of $4,163,466.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,304,640. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

