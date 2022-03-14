Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,363. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Veracyte by 84.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after buying an additional 2,319,050 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after buying an additional 1,242,080 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 292.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after buying an additional 713,726 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,541,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Veracyte by 6.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,591,000 after buying an additional 324,747 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.