Venus Price Tops $8.34 on Top Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.34 or 0.00021530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $101.48 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,521.69 or 0.99469979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00068745 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001937 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018003 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00255609 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

