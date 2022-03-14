VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on VBIV. Raymond James decreased their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

VBIV opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $339.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.94. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.