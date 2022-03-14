VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. VBI Vaccines reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBIV stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

