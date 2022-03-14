VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. VBI Vaccines reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VBIV stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.31.
About VBI Vaccines (Get Rating)
VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.
