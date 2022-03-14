Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,219,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $52.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

