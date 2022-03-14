Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $89.22 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $102.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.22.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

