VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 121.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $19.21 on Monday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

