Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VALN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Valneva stock traded up $2.67 on Monday, reaching $36.41. 18,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,719. Valneva has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valneva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valneva in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

