VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Up 41.9% in February

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 852,400 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the February 13th total of 600,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:EGY traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 36,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,146. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 41.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGY. TheStreet raised VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

