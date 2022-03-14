VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Up 41.9% in February

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 852,400 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the February 13th total of 600,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:EGY traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 36,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,146. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 41.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGY. TheStreet raised VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
