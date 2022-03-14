USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 237,685 shares.The stock last traded at $17.04 and had previously closed at $17.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -538.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

