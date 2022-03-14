US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CL King

CL King started coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.64.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. US Foods has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in US Foods during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in US Foods during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000.

US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.