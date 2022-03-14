Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 8.7%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) traded down 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.53. 139,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,967,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 2.06.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,892,000 after buying an additional 12,511,667 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 48.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after buying an additional 2,572,669 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,362,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after buying an additional 2,279,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,796,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,267,000 after buying an additional 1,911,744 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,271,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 1,664,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

