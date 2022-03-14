Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Director Richard P. Urban Purchases 5,000 Shares

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) Director Richard P. Urban acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $102,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $547.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $467.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.00 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 31.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 374.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

