United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

United Bankshares stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.20. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.16 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

United Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.