Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,180,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the February 13th total of 7,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

UNP traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $260.07. 23,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,054. The stock has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $270.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 184,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

