Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RARE. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.81. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $913,819 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

