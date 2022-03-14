Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.35

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.35 and last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 12698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $299,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $913,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,025,000 after acquiring an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,678,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,174,000 after purchasing an additional 204,976 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,003,000 after purchasing an additional 152,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,889 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

