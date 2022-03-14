UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,720 shares of company stock worth $646,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $84.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average of $81.67. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.31%.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

