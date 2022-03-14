UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 954,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the February 13th total of 1,338,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 867.3 days.

UCBJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Shares of UCBJF stock opened at $106.00 on Monday. UCB has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $120.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average is $110.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

