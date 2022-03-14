UBS Group Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €54.00 ($58.70) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($100.00) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($77.17) target price on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.23 ($73.08).

Shares of ETR 1COV traded up €0.32 ($0.35) during trading on Monday, reaching €45.61 ($49.58). 1,377,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 52-week low of €39.50 ($42.93) and a 52-week high of €60.24 ($65.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of €52.11 and a 200-day moving average of €54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

