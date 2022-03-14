UBS Group Reiterates €135.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

UBS Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($144.02) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($150.00) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($115.22) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €120.37 ($130.83).

FRA:SY1 opened at €97.32 ($105.78) on Thursday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($79.87). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €117.70.

Symrise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

