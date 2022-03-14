UBS Group AG Acquires 73,447 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,447 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,739 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,976,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 64.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 619,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 81,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 946,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 214,834 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GMRE shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 431.60%.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 2,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

