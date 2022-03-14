UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,008,525 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008,525 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APLS. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.53.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $43.30 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

