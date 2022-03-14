UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 48,812 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,812 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 45.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $175.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.22 and its 200 day moving average is $177.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.56 and a 52-week high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUSA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Murphy USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.