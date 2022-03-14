UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $39.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

