UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after buying an additional 160,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 21.8% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 311,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,654 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,294.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

