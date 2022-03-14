UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 83,165 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,165 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 94.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $294,000.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $693.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNET shares. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

21Vianet Group Profile (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.