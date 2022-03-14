UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 31,531 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,531 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -761.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.