UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 3,993 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 3.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Silgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

SLGN stock opened at $42.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

