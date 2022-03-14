Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up about 2.4% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,181. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSN stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.50. 5,338,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,602. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

