Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells $24,218.75 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $24,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $28,125.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $39,843.75.

On Thursday, December 16th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $56,250.00.

Shares of TYME stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.29. 9,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,008. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.06. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Tyme Technologies ( NASDAQ:TYME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,889 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the third quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

