Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $546,000 Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after buying an additional 649,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 73.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 230,871 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 369,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 654.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 201,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXM opened at $83.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average is $92.96. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.73.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

