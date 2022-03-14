Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $481,000 Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Monro by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Monro by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in Monro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monro by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNRO. StockNews.com cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNRO opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

