Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $95,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. Couchbase Inc has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

