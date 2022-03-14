Two Sigma Investments LP Has $515,000 Stock Position in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,289 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Armstrong Flooring were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 77.3% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 53,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

AFI opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.53. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

