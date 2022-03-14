Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,448 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Materion were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter worth $686,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Materion by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Materion by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Materion by 499.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Materion by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $87.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.39. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.91.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Materion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

About Materion (Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.